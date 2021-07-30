Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California who represents portions of the Silicon Valley, has introduced the LIKE Act, a measure that would provide a start-up visa to immigrant entrepreneurs. Indian American venture capitalist Vish Mishra, a long-time supporter for a start-up visa program, told India-West that immigrant-led start-ups have a multiplier effect for the U.S. economy, in that they create jobs and wages for American workers. (Senate Television photo via Getty Images)