An Indian American city worker in New York, thanks to nearly 2,000 hours of overtime, took home more than a half million dollars.
Bhavesh Patel, a stationary engineer in the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, took home a $539,098 paycheck last year, according to records released by the Empire Center think tank, the New York Post reported.
Patel clocked 1,992 overtime hours on top of his 2,086 regular hours, the city confirmed, according to the Post.
That means he worked an average of 78 hours a week for 52 weeks, assuming he never called in sick or took a day of vacation, the publication said. His pay was also bolstered by back pay from a new contract settled after a 10-year dispute, it added.
“New York’s sewers run 24 hours a day with more than 1 billion gallons of wastewater and these engineers protect public health by ensuring it all flows in the right direction,” said DEP spokesman Ted Timbers, trying to explain the eye-popping figure, in the report.
An official said the department’s overtime needs were driven by a staff shortage, which it has worked to address this year, it said.
Records show overtime was rampant among engineers, the report said. Of the 207 stationary engineers, 99 clocked more than 400 hours of overtime and 37 made $100,000 or more, the report noted.
