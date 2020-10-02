The Bharatiya Janata Party of India has confirmed that its U.S. wing, the Overseas Friends of BJP–USA, has registered itself under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to multiple reports.
The New Jersey-based nonprofit said in a Sept. 9 tweet, “OFBJP-USA has voluntarily registered with DOJ under FARA.”
The Aug. 27 registration, a first for a mainstream Indian political party, requires the OFBJP-USA, a nonprofit incorporated in New Jersey, “to make periodic public disclosure of their relationship with the foreign principal, as well as activities, receipts and disbursements in support of those activities,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The FARA enforcement unit falls under the DOJ’s National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, according to reports.
The Hindu reported sources had told the newspaper that in April of this year, the DOJ announced it was looking to enforce FARA more vigorously, and had sent out notices to suspected foreign agents to either register under the Act or stop representing foreign principals.
According to the newspaper, the BJP has denied receiving any such notice.
OFBJP-USA’s FARA registration comes at a time when sections of the party have shown an open preference for President Donald Trump’s reelection in the upcoming U.S. election.
Most strikingly, at a rally in Houston last September, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi figuratively, if not literally, endorsed Trump – a first for a country whose leadership has traditionally eschewed making comments on the domestic affairs of other nations, the Diplomat reported.
Since then, as Trump’s reelection prospects have significantly worsened, the BJP has adopted a more cautious tone, it said.
The BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department head, Vijay Chauthaiwale, has written to OFBJP-USA members asking them not mention the party while campaigning in the American elections, the report added.
Bad optics aside, while registration under FARA itself implies no wrongdoing – assuming it was voluntary, as the BJP claims, and not forced by the U.S. government – the whole episode brings three aspects of the Modi government’s international dealings once again into the fore: a growing risk appetite; an increasing prickliness about foreign criticism; and an almost concomitant inability to gauge the mood in western democracies, The Diplomat added.
Modi’s decision to endorse Trump and his party’s willingness to mobilize sections of the Indian American community to advance controversial causes – such as promoting the August 2019 decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy – is but one illustration of India’s increasing risk appetite.
At the time of the effective abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir special status within the country’s federal framework, OFBJP-USA president Krishna Reddy said: “It is a historic day as Modi government could deliver a long-awaited decision of scrapping article 370 and corrected the historic blunder made by the Nehru government.”
Reddy stepped down as president on Sept. 10 due to “family reasons,” according to the OFBJP in a Sept. 9 tweet: “President @krishnareddyNJ has stepped down due to his family reasons and @AdapaVPrasad took over the responsibilities as the working President. OFBJP-USA is fully functional and is not under any investigation.”
