India-WestStaff Reporter
The Congressional Progressive Caucus Nov. 29 announced its newly-elected leadership heading into the 116thCongress, with Indian American U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna named among the leaders.
In addition to being elected to the caucus, Jayapal was chosen as a co-chair for the caucus.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be elected co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The CPC is filled with incredible, dynamic, trusted leaders and I look forward to working hand in hand to ensure the leadership of each one of our members—including the newest members—is highlighted and shines through,” said Jayapal in a statement.
“I am committed to ensuring our caucus is as bold and strategic as possible, and that our members have the resources and the ability to stand up for the chance for every American to have real opportunity, to take on the largest corporations and special interests who have corrupted our democracy and to bring real power to workers, women, immigrants and all of those most vulnerable and marginalized. The progressive movement is the strongest it has ever been and I, along with Rep. Mark Pocan and the entire CPC leadership, look forward to leveraging that power to deliver policies that benefit a diverse, inclusive and just America,” Jayapal added.
Khanna, meanwhile, was elected by the caucus as a first vice chair.
“I’m proud to be elected by colleagues today as the next CPC vice chair,” said Khanna. “I look forward to working with co-chairs Pocan, Jayapal and all my colleagues to advance a progressive agenda in Congress.”
Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., was re-elected as a co-chair.
“Over the last two years, we’ve made remarkable progress in the fight to advance progressive ideas in Congress and I’m extremely grateful and excited to be re-elected as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus for another two-year term,” Pocan said in a statement. “With the caucus set to have its greatest membership in its history – more than 90 representatives – we can change the way Washington works and ensure that Congress writes legislation for every American – not just corporations, special interests, millionaires, and billionaires.
“The American people sent a Blue Wave – powered by progressives – to Capitol Hill and we fully intend to respect the electorate’s decision by presenting a bold, forward-looking agenda,” Pocan added. “I’m excited to welcome Rep. Jayapal as a co-chair of the Caucus and with progressives in Democratic leadership, we will continue to advance our ideas and shape policies that make a lasting and positive difference on the lives of the American people.”
