Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, Democrats who represent portions of the San Francisco Bay Area’s Silicon Valley in Congress, introduced legislation Nov. 16 to save work authorization for H-4 visa holders whose spouses are on track to get a green card.
On the same day, DHS published its mid-year agenda to the Federal Register, noting that H-4 EAD termination was at the proposed stage.
H-4 EAD has been the Sword of Damocles hung over the heads of more than 100,000 women from India, who were granted work authorization during the Obama administration. But President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened to suspend the rule ever since the new president took office.
A final rule to suspend the program was under consideration by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget. OIRA is led by Indian American attorney Neomi Rao, who was nominated Nov. 13 by Trump to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.
In its analysis of the proposed rule terminating H-4 EAD, OIRA noted: “DHS anticipates that there would be two primary impacts that DHS can estimate and quantify: the cost-savings accruing to forgone future filings by certain H-4 dependent spouses, and labor turnover costs that employers of H-4 workers could incur when their employees’ EADs are terminated.”
“Some U.S. workers would benefit from this proposed rule by having a better chance at obtaining jobs that some of the population of the H-4 workers currently hold, as the proposed rule would no longer allow H-4 workers to enter the labor market early,” noted the agency.
The Lofgren-Eshoo bill, HR 7150 – a copy of which was provided to India-West – simply states in a single paragraph: “The Secretary of Homeland Security may not amend or repeal the rule entitled ‘Allowing Certain H–4 Dependent Spouses to Apply for Employment Authorization’ and shall continue to apply such rule as in effect on May 26, 2015.”
The tech industry has largely supported the continuance of the program, which adds 100,000 highly-skilled women to the workforce and also encourages entrepreneurship. About 5 percent of those with H-4 EAD have founded businesses employing American workers. But a lawsuit by Save Jobs USA, currently pending before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, claims that work authorization for H-4 visa holders robs U.S. workers of jobs. (See earlier story in India-West here.)
At issue is the long backlog of Indian H-1B visa holders waiting in queue for as long as 70 years to attain a green card and permanent U.S. status. Current rules allow each country to receive only seven percent of the employment-based visas allotted that year. Immigration advocates have rallied to stop the green card per country caps.
“These are American citizens-in-waiting, stuck in line for their number to come up,” Lofgren said in a press statement. “The Trump Administration believes they should sit on their hands and do nothing, even though many are accomplished, qualified, and highly-skilled.”
“Prohibiting H-1B dependent spouses from working is of no benefit to our country, and if allowed to move forward, many of these families that can contribute so much to our workforce will simply move to countries with a more sensible approach to immigration. This much needed bill will block the Trump Administration from needlessly harming our economy and the lives of skilled immigrant families,” stated Lofgren.
“Protecting work authorization for these H-4 visa holders is a matter of both economic fairness and family unity,” said Eshoo in a press statement. “Eliminating this benefit would create a painful choice for many immigrants to either split up their families or return to their home countries and use their talents to compete against American businesses.”
In March, Eshoo and Lofgren sent a letter to DHS asking the agency to reconsider its position on terminating the program. In September, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, also sent a letter to DHS supporting H4 EAD.
DHS responded Oct. 16, stating: “Pursuant to Executive Order 13788, ‘Buy American and Hire American,’ DHS is required to ‘propose new rules and issue new guidance, to supersede or revise previous rules and guidance if appropriate, to protect the interests of U.S. workers in the administration of our immigration system, including through the prevention of fraud or abuse.’”
