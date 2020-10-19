WASHINGTON – During the 2016 election campaign around this time, then-candidate Donald Trump addressed a large, glamorous rally of thousands of cheering Indian American Hindus, the first time a U.S. presidential candidate reached out to followers of the faith.
But this time there won't be such an event.
The Republican Hindu Coalition, which organized the event on Oct. 15, 2016, in New Jersey, is scaling back its campaign for Trump and will not hold events for him unless he gives an assurance on immigration reform, according to its founder Shalabh Kumar, according to an IANS report.
Kumar told IANS that he and the group's members would continue to support Trump and urge Hindus to vote for him, but will not hold any campaign events like the one in 2016 which was attended by over 8,000 people.
"We are asking all our members to support Trump in their individual capacity to vote for Trump and for Republicans in general," Kumar said.
"But in terms of major campaign events like what we did in New Jersey and what we did with 'Apki Baar Trump Sarkar' commercial which we aired every day, we are waiting for a meeting with the president to clarify his position, particularly on the green card backlog," he said.
The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has launched an outreach under its own umbrella called the 'Hindu Voices for Trump', as part of a multi-pronged drive that also separately targets Sikhs, Muslims and Indian Americans in general.
For the first time, Democrats have also reached out to members of the religion with a "Hindus for Biden" initiative spearheaded by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.
Noting the change in the Democratic Party, Kumar quipped: "We have at least made the Hindu word popular."
He said that as a "very issue-oriented, policy-oriented organization,” the RHC requires a commitment from Trump on immigration reform and clearing the green card backlog, which it considers is important to the community, and would ramp up its campaign for him once it is received.
The RHC wants a commitment from Trump that he would introduce a system of an Employment Authorization Document that would allow people waiting for five or more years for their Green Cards to indefinitely work and live in the U.S. till their numbers come up for it, he said.
The EAD would be a bridge to the Green Card pending immigration reforms to clear the backlog, Kumar said.
Trump would also have to come out more clearly on the Citizenship Amendment Act that gives expedited Indian citizenship to Christian, Hindu and Buddhist refugees fleeing persecution in Islamic nations in South Asia, and on the Indian government withdrawing the special constitutional status of Kashmir.
In an earlier interview with India-West (https://bit.ly/2Iyvr4n) Kumar told India-West the RHC would greatly reduce its level of support for Trump’s re-election bid unless his six demands were met.
Kumar said he is a huge supporter of a proposal called DALCA — Deferred Action for Legal Childhood Arrivals — H4 children who are aging out of their status and face having to return to the home country, despite having spent most of their lives in the U.S. DALCA children are the dependents of H-1B visa holders, the majority of whom are Indian Americans.
The businessman has said he wants the president to take a firm stand to support DALCA, and a related issue, the green card backlog, which has left more than half a million Indian Americans with approved green card applications waiting in a queue of 53 years or more.
Kumar told India-West he also wants the president to take a stand approving India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, a controversial measure passed last year that grants citizenship to undocumented Indians but excludes Muslims.
Kumar said he also wanted the president to voice a new campaign slogan in Hindi. If his demands are met, Kumar said the RHC would put their efforts into the critical battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. He noted that Biden is popular in Michigan, which Trump narrowly won in 2016.
“Indian Americans could be the margin of victory in battleground states,” said Kumar, noting that a large number of Indian Americans are Independents, who could be swept up by either party.
(With IANS reporting)
