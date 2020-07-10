Two high-profile races in the New Jersey primary that remained uncalled days after the primary now have winners, reports AP.
In the GOP Senate primary, Rik Mehta, an Indian American business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy, emerged victorious over Hirsh Singh, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2017; Patricia Flanagan, of Lawrenceville; Natalie Lynn Rivera, of Merchantville; and Eugene Anagnos, of East Hanover.
Mehta will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker in November.
According to a newjerseyglobe.com report, Mehta was leading Hirsh Singh by 12,532 votes, 39%-34% as of July 10. AP called the victory for Mehta that day.
In the 3rd Congressional district, former Hill International CEO David Richter defeated former Burlington County freeholder Kate Gibbs.
That district includes Burlington and Ocean counties and is currently represented by freshman Democrat Andy Kim, who defeated Republican Tom MacArthur in 2018.
Richter had been running as a Republican in the 2nd District until Jeff Van Drew’s party switch. He then entered the 3rd District race.
Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer, of the 5th District, and Bill Pascrell, of the 9th, were declared the winners Thursday by the AP in their northern New Jersey contests.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who wasn’t on the ballot this year, mandated the election take place primarily by mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.
County officials have until July 14 to count votes that were postmarked by 8 p.m. July 7.
As of July 7, India-West had reported that with a little over a third of precincts reporting in the primary, Mehta and engineer Hirsh Singh were running neck-and-neck for the right to take on Booker in the general election.
As of July 8, Singh and Mehta were atop the five-candidate Republican race, with 38.7 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively.
As of July 8, only 35 percent of the precincts had reported.
Mehta had recently launched his “Made in America” medicines campaign that will require companies to disclose the country of origin of their prescription drugs.
Americans have a right to know where their medicine comes from especially when nearly all other products are labeled with the country it was made in,” Mehta said in a press release. “Americans have a right to know whether their medicine was ‘Made in America’ or ‘Made in China’ and should be labeled as such.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2UynJun)
Currently, the FDA does not require a drug’s label to include the country where the ingredients originated from to make the drug.
Mehta is a vice president at Aquestive Therapeutics and an adviser of Licentiam Inc., a firm focused on reducing regulation in the healthcare industry.
He previously served as Pfizer Consumer Health’s head of regulatory policy and was deputy director for the Division of Medical Policy Programs for the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Medical Policy.
(With AP reports)
