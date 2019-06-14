An Indian American trauma surgeon based in Nashville, Tennessee, Manny Sethi, has announced his bid to run for one of the U.S. Senate seats in the state.
Sethi, a Republican, made the announcement June 3, according to multiple news reports.
He will seek the seat currently being held by retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander. He is among the first candidates to enter the race. Democratic attorney James Mackler and Republican country musician Stokes Nielson previously launched campaigns for the seat, reports said.
A conservative outsider, Sethi, who also released a campaign video, said, “I think President Trump needs a trauma surgeon in the U.S. Senate to act decisively to help solve (problems),” according to a Tennessean report said.
The doctor has been discussing running for Alexander’s seat since at least late last year, Nashville Scene reported.
In addition to his work at Vanderbilt, Sethi has run a preventative health nonprofit and co-edited a book on health policy with Bill Frist, the former Vanderbilt surgeon who served as U.S. Senate Majority Leader, the report said.
Sethi said he would prioritize illegal immigration and repealing the Affordable Care Act.
"My parents taught me to be grateful I was born in America because everything our family has was given to us by this country,” Sethi, the son of Indian immigrants, said in his release. “I am a product of the American dream. I want to make sure that dream is available to our children and grandchildren.”
Former Gov. Bill Haslam, Ambassador Bill Hagerty and U.S. Rep. Mark Green are among the prominent Tennessee Republicans who have publicly weighed campaigns for the seat but have yet to announce a decision, the Scene reported.
While Sethi, who has never run for political office, has significantly less name recognition than Haslam or Hagerty, his early entrance into the race provides him an opportunity to build his campaign and raise money 14 months ahead of the August 2020 primary election, the Tennessean said.
Calling himself very conservative, Sethi said his campaign will focus on three things: repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, fixing the immigration crisis along the southern border of the United States and combating the opioid epidemic, the report said.
As the founder of the preventative health nonprofit Healthy Tennessee, Sethi has traveled across the state holding health fairs and clinics, while learning how the opioid crisis has affected people, it added.
Sethi traces his interest in politics back to when his father was battling liver cancer. He said over a span of three months, he saw hundreds of people visit his dying father in Hillsboro.
“When he passed away, I just realized in that moment how much that community meant to our family,” he told the Tennessean.
Sethi said his father instilled in him a desire to do something bigger than himself.
Sethi credits his parents and his community as a key inspiration for who he is today.
When the family moved to Tennessee in 1982, Sethi was just four years old. His parents became the first doctors in the community, he says.
“Without Hillsboro, Tennessee, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Sethi says, adding rural residents across the state and country face challenges not often heard by career politicians, the report said.
Sethi said as a trauma surgeon, he has come to realize life is like the flame of candle: it can end suddenly.
“In that time, in the moments that you have, you have to make a difference. And that’s why I want to do this,” he told the publication.
Overall, Sethi said the federal government needs to give local communities more control in decision making.
“As a U.S. senator, my first thing is going to be, how do we give control back to the mayor in Dandridge and Jefferson County,” he said. “It’s those folks on the ground that know better.”
On the question of abortion, Sethi said he considers himself to be “very strongly pro-life.”
“This election will be a pivotal moment in Tennessee’s history. Whoever it is that runs, people are going to be faced with a very clear choice,” he added in the report. “An outsider who grew up in rural Tennessee who has a track record of caring for those people versus someone who has been entrenched in government.”
Sethi told the newspaper that his day job as a trauma surgeon has prepared him for a U.S. Senate run, given the need to make decisive decisions and bring together people of differing viewpoints.
And he said his relationship with former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, who wrote a forward for Sethi's book titled "The American Dream in Tennessee: Stories of Faith, Struggle & Survival," made him realize the power a physician can have in the upper chamber to make an impact.
“The Senate and this open seat offers an incredible chance to make a different kind of difference and that’s why I want to do it,” he said in the report.
