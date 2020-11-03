TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker has won a second full term in the U.S. Senate Nov. 3, defeating Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.
Mehta staunchly supported President Donald Trump.
Booker is the former mayor of Newark, the state’s biggest city, and a national political figure who unsuccessfully challenged Joe Biden and other Democrats for the presidential nomination this year.
He spent some of his final days campaigning in other states with close Senate races, just one sign of how optimistic he was about his own race against Mehta.
New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since Clifford Case in 1972.
Booker, 51, was backed by a campaign fund and other accounts that as of Nov. 1 had raised $14.5 million. Mehta, 42, had reported just $564,000, more than half of it a loan backed by the candidate, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
