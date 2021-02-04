Indian American Rik Mehta, who unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Cory Booker for his U.S. Senate seat in 2020, has announced he will run for Congress in the 2022 cycle.
The New Jersey Globe reports that Mehta will seek the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district.
Should he receive the nomination, Mehta will challenge two-term Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes).
That sets up a potential Republican primary between Mehta and Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean Jr. (R-Westfield), the Globe report said.
“The people of New Jersey are tired of failed leadership and they’re tired of losing,” said Mehta, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official, in the report.
“I cannot sit around and watch as small businesses are crippled, COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our most vulnerable and people are fleeing the state at record numbers,” he adds in the report.
Kean came within 5,311 votes, 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, of unseating Malinowski in 2020.
Republican leaders say that Kean is considering a rematch with Malinowski in next year’s mid-term congressional election. Kean has not yet announced his plans, which could include not seeking re-election to a seventh term in the state Senate, the report said.
Mehta challenged Cory Booker for the U.S. Senate last year, which Booker won by 724,126 votes, 57 percent to 41 percent, the Globe said.
Record voter turnout in the 2020 general election caused Booker to become the highest vote-getter for statewide office in New Jersey history. At the same time, Mehta received more votes than any other Republican statewide candidate in history after breaking a record set by U.S. Senator Clifford P. Case in 1972, the report said.
Mehta received 1,817,052 votes in his race against Booker, a total that outperformed Republican statewide victors like former governors Chris Christie, Christine Todd Whitman, and Thomas H. Kean, it said.
“I’ve been speaking to many who supported my U.S. Senate run which garnered over 1.8 million votes, a record number that showed people really want change and they want us to continue our mission to save small business and fix New Jersey,” Mehta added in the report. “I’m running for Congress because I know we will win, we will take back the house and take back our state. I’m ready to take the fight to Washington. I won’t stop until I make NJ a place to live not leave.”
In related news, Mehta sued former Senate candidate Hirsh Singh Jan. 14, charging the candidate flouted campaign finance laws, according to an earlier Globe report.
Mehta initially alleged that Singh conspired with local news site Shore News Network, which has been accused of running smears against individuals who refuse to advertise with it.
However, Mehta Jan. 27 dropped Shore News Network and its editor Phil Stilton from the lawsuit.
Mehta claimed in the initial suit that Singh and the Shore News Network formed an illegal campaign committee and coordinated the publishing of false stories meant to damage his chances in the Republican primary, according to the report.
Mehta’s suit claimed the stories are libelous and charged they harmed him in the general election race against Booker, it said.
“Upon advice of counsel, I will not specifically comment on any of the allegations of Rik Mehta’s frivolous complaint,” Singh told the publication. (Singh is now running for governor of the state.)
The amended complaint still accuses Singh and his campaign of defamation and false light.
In responding to Mehta dropping Shore News Network and Stilton from the suit, the site’s editor said, “There was no reason for myself or Shore News Network to be involved in a claim between two candidates who are at apparent odds with each other.
“I want to thank Mr. Mehta for his attention in the matter and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Stilton added.
