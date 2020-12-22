Brown University Dec. 4 announced that a new study of airflow patterns inside a car's passenger cabin offers some suggestions for potentially reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while sharing rides with others.
The study, by a team of Brown University researchers led by graduate student in Brown’s engineering school Asimanshu Das and University of Massachusetts at Amherst associate professor Varghese Mathai, used computer models to simulate the airflow inside a compact car with various combinations of windows open or closed.
The simulations showed that opening windows — the more windows the better — created airflow patterns that dramatically reduced the concentration of airborne particles exchanged between a driver and a single passenger. Blasting the car’s ventilation system didn’t circulate air nearly as well as a few open windows, the researchers found, according to the news release.
“Driving around with the windows up and the air conditioning or heat on is definitely the worst scenario, according to our computer simulations,” Das told the university. “The best scenario we found was having all four windows open, but even having one or two open was far better than having them all closed.”
The study is published in the journal Science Advances, the university noted.
The researchers stress that there’s no way to eliminate risk completely — and current guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control notes that postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect personal and community health, the report said.
The goal of the study was simply to study how changes in airflow inside a car may worsen or reduce risk of pathogen transmission, it said.
The computer models used in the study simulated a car, loosely based on a Toyota Prius, with two people inside — a driver and a passenger sitting in the back seat on the opposite side from the driver. The researchers chose that seating arrangement because it maximizes the physical distance between the two people.
The models simulated airflow around and inside a car moving at 50 mph, as well as the movement and concentration of aerosols coming from both driver and passenger. Aerosols are tiny particles that can linger in the air for extended periods of time. They are thought to be one way in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus is transmitted, particularly in enclosed spaces, according to the report.
Part of the reason that opening windows is better in terms of aerosol transmission is because it increases the number of air changes per hour inside the car, which helps to reduce the overall concentration of aerosols.
But ACH was only part of the story, the researchers say. The study showed that different combinations of open windows created different air currents inside the car that could either increase or decrease exposure to remaining aerosols, the Brown report noted.
Because of the way air flows across the outside of the car, air pressure near the rear windows tends to be higher than pressure at the front windows. As a result, air tends to enter the car through the back windows and exit through the front windows, it said.
The simulations for scenarios in which some but not all windows are down yielded some possibly counterintuitive results. The simulations found that while this configuration is better than no windows down at all, it carries a higher exposure risk compared to putting down the window opposite each occupant, according to the university report.
It’s important to note, the researchers say, that airflow adjustments are no substitute for mask-wearing by both occupants when inside a car. And the findings are limited to potential exposure to lingering aerosols that may contain pathogens. The study did not model larger respiratory droplets or the risk of actually becoming infected by the virus, it said.
Still, the researchers say the study provides valuable new insights into air circulation patterns inside a car’s passenger compartment — something that had received little attention before now, it said.
