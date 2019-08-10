Dr. Keerti V. Shah, a retired Johns Hopkins scientist who helped established the causality of cervical cancer, died of kidney failure July 21 at his home in Ponce Inlet, Fla.
He was 90 and had lived for many years in Original Northwood and Parkville, according to a Baltimore Sun report.
Hopkins colleagues said his seminal paper, originally published in the Journal of Pathology in 1999, led to the development of a vaccine for human papillomavirus, the report said.
“Approved in 2006, the HPV vaccine provides 100 percent protection and is the only vaccine available for a major human cancer,” said a Hopkins statement. “This makes Dr. Shah a leading figure in one of the most important and wide-reaching victories in international public health — the connection between human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer.”
Born in India, Dr. Shah was educated at the B.J. Medical College in Poona, graduating in 1951. After coming to Baltimore, he earned a master’s degree in public health and a doctorate in pathology at Johns Hopkins, the Sun reported.
From 1979 to 1982 he was director of the Department of Pathobiology Division of Infectious Disease Biology, and from 1985 to 1994 he was associate chair of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases.
Hopkins colleagues said that Shah wrote more than 400 peer-reviewed publications.
Shah received the School of Public Heath’s 2004 Ernest Stebbins Medal, the school’s highest honor for contributions to education. He also received the 2016 Global Achievement Award from the Hopkins Alumni Association, the report went on.
In 2007, Shah and his wife established the Keerti V. Shah Fund to support students in the area of translational research in infectious diseases, the Sun said.
