A retrial began Sept. 6 for an Indian American man accused of fatally strangling his brother in his Jersey City, New Jersey apartment.
Gangaram Maharaj, 60, faces 30 years to life in state prison if he is found guilty of murdering his brother, Rajendra Maharaj, 62, two years ago. Maharaj’s first trial last April ended in a mistrial after four days of jury deliberation. (See earlier India-West story here.)
Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre is presiding over the re-trial.
Critical to the case are fragments of Gangaram’s DNA found underneath his brother’s fingernails. Prosecutors have stated that this points to evidence of an altercation between the two siblings. But defense attorneys have stated that it is common for people who live together to have fragments of each other’s DNA on their persons.
At the first trial, Gangaram’s defense attorney noted that the accused would frequently carry his drunken brother home to his apartment, which could also lead to his DNA being under the victim’s fingernails.
During the first trial, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Rajendra Maharaj said he had numerous health conditions that could have proven fatal, including cardiovascular disease, but he stuck by his conclusion that the man was strangled.
Another sibling called 911 to report Rajendra’s death. Police investigating the incident found Rajendra dead on the floor of his apartment with a towel behind his head. They then went to the second floor of the building, where Gangaram resides.
Under questioning by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Najma Rana, retired Jersey City Police Detective Thomas Jones said when Gangaram Maharaj answered the door he "had obvious injuries to his face – scratches and what appeared to be a bruise under his right eye," as reported by The Jersey Journal.
Jones recalled the defendant said ceiling material had fallen on him while he was working on a ceiling in a building he owned in the area.
Defense attorney Peter Festa pointed out several errors Jones had made in his report. Jones admitted to making the errors.
Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Detective Joseph Bisone testified that later that night he and other officers went to the Cottage Street building and found a hole in a hallway ceiling. But Rana noted there were no construction materials around and the floor beneath the hole was clean.
