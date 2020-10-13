Religion for Peace USA executive director Tarunjit Singh Butalia was recently honored with the National Interreligious Leadership Award.
The RFPUSA said that Butalia is the recipient of the 2020 Gwynne Guibord Award for Excellence in Interreligious Leadership.
The award was given by the National Council of Churches of Christ Oct. 13, which also happens to be Butalia’s 55th birthday, the news release said.
Butalia has been involved in the interfaith movement for over two decades. He is also a member of Board of Trustees of Parliament of the World’s Religions as well as North American Interfaith Network.
He is also a founding trustee of the Sikh Council for Interfaith Relations and serves on the Advisory Committee of the Global Sikh Council.
The Indian American is a former advisory board member of the Journal of Interreligious Studies. He has served on the board of the National Religious Coalition Against Torture as well as the World Sikh Council – America Region.
In 2016 he was awarded the Luminosa Award for Unity by the Focolare Movement. He has worked with the Interfaith Association for Central Ohio for over 20 years and is co-editor of the Ohio Bicentennial book ‘Religion in Ohio: Profiles of Faith Communities’.
RFPUSA is one of largest and most broadly-based representative multi-religious forums in the United States, with participants from more than 50 religious communities, representing each of the major faith traditions.
The organization identifies shared commitments among religious communities in the U.S., enhances mutual understanding among these communities, and facilitates collaboration to address issues of common concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.