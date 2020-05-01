Dr. Archana “Archie” Chatterjee, a nationally recognized educator, researcher and specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, has been selected as the new dean of the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. According to a press release, the Indian American professor has also been named vice president for medical affairs, both positions selected after a national search process. She assumed her new roles on April 6, 2020.
Chatterjee joins RFU, based in Chicago, from University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine/Sanford Children’s Specialty Clinic, where she was professor and chair for the Department of Pediatrics.
In a university announcement earlier, RFU president and CEO Dr. Wendy Rheault said that Chatterjee “brings to CMS the experience, passion and proven commitment that uniquely aligns with our community-based programs and our mission to improve wellness through innovative medical education, research and community service.”
“The climate in academic medicine is evolving rapidly, as new medical school curricula, innovations in healthcare delivery and payment models are implemented, and as resources for research and education fall behind,” Chatterjee said. “I understand and appreciate the dynamics of a medical school like CMS, which has a strong tradition of excellence and innovation. I cherish the opportunity to impact the training of future physicians.”
Chatterjee’s secondary appointments, among others, included: chief pediatric medical officer, Sanford Health; clinical investigator, Sanford Research; and clinical professor, Center for Health Policy and Ethics, Creighton University School of Medicine.
Other highlights of Chatterjee’s academic medical leadership, according to the release, included the supervision and nurturing of a pediatric residency program, implementation of a new curriculum and the founding of a Women in Medicine and Science program at USD SSOM.
Board certified in general pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases, she is nationally recognized for her work in vaccine development for human papilloma viruses and in antibiotic resistance. Chatterjee has completed more than 100 clinical trials and published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, 23 invited review articles, 17 book chapters and one book. Her most recent national presentations have addressed life-work integration, pathways to leadership and strategic career planning.
Chatterjee is a past fellow of the prestigious Association of American Medical Colleges Council of Deans Fellowship. Her current and past national leadership roles include membership on several advisory boards and committees, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, and AAMC Steering Committees for the Group on Faculty Affairs and Group on Women in Medicine and Science. She also serves on committees of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.
The first woman and Indian American to serve as dean of CMS, Chatterjee earned her medical degree from the Armed Forces Medical College at Pune University in India and her Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She completed her residency and a pediatric infectious diseases fellowship at Creighton University/UNMC.
