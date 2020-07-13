In a hotly-contested race pitting two Indian Americans against each other for the right to face New Jersey’s Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Corey Booker, Rik Mehta appears to have won the July 7 GOP primary though Hirsh Singh refuses to concede.
Multiple media outlets have called the Republican Senate primary with Mehta winning over Singh – as well as Patricia Flanagan, Natalie Rivera and Eugene Anagnos – though the runner-up, as well as Flanagan, who is in a distant third, are not giving up.
“1.3 Million Republicans had the right to vote in this primary. Only 253k have been counted so far. In 2016 we saw 477k votes,” Singh said on Twitter July 11. “We don’t know how many voted. Must wait until July 23rd. This unprecedented election does not follow traditional trends.”
Added Flanagan in a tweet: “35% of NJ’s largest populated County of Bergen is left to be counted—8k votes is surely not enough for my opponent to be ‘confident’ of a win there. We want Constitutionally-protected fair elections which must include the 44% of voter tallies left statewide—let them be heard.”
At time of press, Mehta, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration member, led Singh by over 13,000 votes, 101,332 to 87,867, and 5 percentage points, 39.5 percent to 34.2 percent. Flanagan had 46,324 votes and 18 percent of the vote.
Votes are still being counted and these numbers are subject to change before they are certified around July 24.
Mehta will be the first Asian American to win a statewide primary election once the election becomes official, according to the New Jersey Globe.
The Booker vs. Mehta contest marks the first time both parties have nominated people of color to run against each other in a statewide election in New Jersey, the publication said.
Mehta had organization lines or county party endorsements in 17 counties, but Singh nearly won the primary after scoring lopsided victories in the four South Jersey counties where he secured the organization line, it said.
Singh leads in Ocean County by a massive 25,197 votes over Mehta, a 74 percent to 10 percent.
He took 77 percent in Atlantic, his home county; 72 percent in Cape May; and 63 percent in Cumberland. Those counties gave him a 39,259-vote plurality, the Globe said.
While Singh’s lines produced mammoth numbers for him, Mehta’s lines were far less dominating.
His best counties were Monmouth and Union – 61 percent each – but he didn’t break 50 percent in nine of the 17 counties where he had organizations support, the report said.
Passaic County was a disaster for Mehta. He had the organization line, but Passaic vote-by-mail ballots don’t have lines and Flanagan now has a 257-vote lead over Mehta; Singh is just 354 votes out of second place, the report noted.
Now Mehta will face Booker – who won his primary with 89 percent of the vote — in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972, the publication said.
An earlier AP report called the race, saying that Rik Mehta, an Indian American business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy, emerged victorious over Hirsh Singh, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2017.
Mehta will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker in November, AP said.
India-West had reported earlier that Mehta had recently launched his “Made in America” medicines campaign that will require companies to disclose the country of origin of their prescription drugs.
Americans have a right to know where their medicine comes from especially when nearly all other products are labeled with the country it was made in,” Mehta said in a press release. “Americans have a right to know whether their medicine was ‘Made in America’ or ‘Made in China’ and should be labeled as such.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2UynJun)
Currently, the FDA does not require a drug’s label to include the country where the ingredients originated from to make the drug.
Mehta is a vice president at Aquestive Therapeutics and an adviser of Licentiam Inc., a firm focused on reducing regulation in the healthcare industry.
He previously served as Pfizer Consumer Health’s head of regulatory policy and was deputy director for the Division of Medical Policy Programs for the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Medical Policy.
