As the Republican Party begins to decide who will represent the party for the U.S. Senate bid against Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker, Rik Mehta took a step forward Jan. 29.
The New Jersey Globe reports that Mehta won the Republican organization line in Union County with 58 percent of the vote, scoring the first victory of the convention season.
Mehta defeated fellow Indian American Hirsh Singh by a vote of 138 to 82, with former Monmouth County freeholder Gary Rich finishing third with 11 votes and Stuart Meissner in fourth place with 8 votes, the Globe notes.
Two other candidates, Tricia Flanagan and Natalie Rivera, received no votes in Union County, it said.
This was the first organization line to be awarded for the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate race, according to the Globe.
The Union County vote had been expected to go to Singh, who had the backing of Republican National Committeeman Bill Palatucci, a Westfield resident, according to the publication.
Mehta, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official, entered the race on Oct. 17 in his bid to run against Booker.
Singh is making his second bid for the Senate. He finished third in a five-candidate field for the 2017 Republican gubernatorial nomination, it said.
In related news, Mehta thus far has raised $286,576, his campaign announced.
According to a New Jersey Globe report, Mehta loaned $255,000 to his campaign and has $190,280 cash-on-hand.
His campaign is likely on the upward trend after signing one of the state’s top Republican political consultants, the report said, adding that Chris Russell joined his campaign about two weeks ago.
“I am the only candidate running for U.S. Senate with the background, experience and ideas to take on and defeat Cory Booker in November, and serve as a strong and reliable top of the ticket for our congressional, county, and local candidates on the ballot,” Mehta said, according to the report.
Mehta was a vice president at Aquestive Therapeutics — he resigned at the end of last year to focus on his campaign — and an adviser of Licentiam Inc., a firm focused on reducing regulation in the healthcare industry, the Globe noted.
He previously served as Pfizer Consumer Health’s head of regulatory policy and was deputy director for the Division of Medical Policy Programs for the FDA’s Office of Medical Policy.
“Last night, President Trump talked about pursuing Ronald Reagan’s vision of a big-tent party,” said Mehta. “As a first-generation American who worked hard and earned everything I’ve got, I am confident that my candidacy is best positioned to make that vision a reality and take our conservative message into every community in New Jersey,” he said in the report.
(See earlier India-West story on Rik Mehta here: https://bit.ly/37WPTnw)
