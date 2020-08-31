NEW YORK – An Indian American family's car dealership was set ablaze by rioters in the protest-hit city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, destroying nearly 100 vehicles and causing damages worth $2.5 million, according to family members.
"Everybody watched it burn to ashes. Nobody did nothing about it, nothing," Kenosha News quoted family member Anmol Khindri as saying Aug. 29.
The newspaper said that he estimated the losses after the first attack on Aug. 23 at about $1.5 million and after a second the following day at $2.5 million.
Josie Rodriguez, who lived next to the destroyed car dealership, told Kenosha News that when she phoned the police and fire emergency number, the operators told her it was not safe for firefighters to respond to the scene and did not respond.
Protests erupted in Kenosha following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 27-year-old African-American man.
The motive of the shooting by a white police officer remains unknown.
Another member of the family that owned the burnt-down car dealership interviewed by the conservative web site, The Federalist, said: "We didn't have anything to do with this. I am a minority too. I am a brown person. I have nothing to do with this.
"This is not the America I came into. I could not even imagine (this happening)."
The family member told The Federalist that his parents had immigrated from India and built the business "tire by tire, car by car,” after saving money by working in petrol pumps and restaurants.
They started with six cars and turned it into a 100-car business which has now turned to ashes, he said.
"We didn't do anything. What did we deserve to all this? My family has been in tears for the last three, four days. We didn't inherit this business. We built it from the ground up," he added.
According to Kenosha News, a crowd-sourcing fundraiser for the family has been set up on GoFundMe, an internet-based site where the public can make contributions.
