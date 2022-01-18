Poornima Padmanabhan, an Indian American professor of chemical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology has received a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development award, reported RIT in a press release.
Scientists look to space for origins of the solar system; chemical engineers like Padmanabhan are searching for the origins of life based on minute systems of molecules, noted the release.
Her CAREER award is from the NSF’s division of Materials Research for her research, “Chirality and polymer thermodynamics: frustration and amplification.”
The five-year, $478,476 award was given to discover how chiral structures—or mirror-image, entangled molecules—function, a process essential to understanding how different cell types are formulated in biochemical development. The concepts can provide information about how synthetic materials can be further developed for use in the pharmaceutical industry, in agriculture or food analysis, and in the development of novel materials to enhance sensing and imaging applications.
“We can think about how proteins fold, how life originated, we can think about how biology forms chiral structures and the reason the work is very exciting is we don’t know how these phenomena happen,” said Padmanabhan, an assistant professor of chemical engineering in RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, in the release.
At RIT, she is co-director of the Computational Materials Research Nucleus Lab with Patricia Taboada- Serrano and Obioma Uche, both faculty in the chemical engineering department. The team researches development of “extreme” strength polymers, electrochemistry, and alternative energy resources.
Prior to coming to RIT, she was a post-doctoral researcher at Cornell University and received its Alice H. Cook and Constance E. Cook Award, given by the Office of Faculty Development and Diversity for commitment to women’s issues and improving the climate for women at the university. Padmanabhan continues to be an advocate for gender diversity and increasing the pipeline of students in STEM degree programs, the release noted.
