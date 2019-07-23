The U.S. Department of Energy July 11 announced that Rita Baranwal was officially sworn in to the post of assistant secretary for nuclear energy.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry swore in Baranwal, whom the U.S. Senate first confirmed on June 20 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2y4nNqd) to the post.
“It is an honor to be part of an organization that is leading the U.S. in game-changing, innovative nuclear technologies,” the Indian American nuclear engineer said in a statement. “Advanced reactors are smaller, cleaner, and more efficient, and will equip the U.S. nuclear energy industry to lead the world in deployment, supplying urgently needed clean energy both domestically and globally.”
Baranwal becomes the first woman to lead the Office of Nuclear Energy, according to a DoE news release.
In her new role, Baranwal will lead the office’s efforts to promote research and development on existing and advanced nuclear technologies, maintain the existing fleet of nuclear reactors, and promote the development of a robust pipeline of advanced reactor designs and supply chain capabilities, it said.
Baranwal has directed the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative at Idaho National Laboratory since 2016. The U.S. Department of Energy initiative connects industry with national laboratories to help commercialize nuclear technologies. Under her leadership, GAIN positively impacted 112 projects and companies, the DoE said.
Prior to joining DOE, Baranwal worked for Westinghouse in the nuclear fuel division, leading a number of research and development programs.
She started her career at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory helping to develop advanced nuclear fuel materials for U.S. naval reactors.
Baranwal has a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in materials science and engineering and a master’s degree and doctorate in the same discipline from the University of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.