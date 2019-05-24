The Republican National Committee held activist trainings in Michigan and Ohio recently, celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
The committee said it continues to see great enthusiasm on the ground as Asian Pacific American communities prepare to re-elect President Donald Trump as well as Republicans up and down the ticket in 2020, especially in Michigan and Ohio.
State Rep. Niraj Antani led the Ohio training, leading a group in Cincinnati. U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot assisted the Indian American official in the Ohio event.
“As the only Asian American in the Ohio House of Representatives, I was excited to join @RepSteveChabot & @GOP director of Asian Pacific American Engagement @adisathi today in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month today,” Antani said in a tweet.
Meanwhile State Sen. Jim Runestad and State Rep. Kathy Crawford led a group in Lansing, Michigan.
