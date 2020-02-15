Roan Scholars recently announced its 2020 through 2023 cohort of scholars with Indian American Shivam Patel among the 20th anniversary group.
According to the scholarship’s website, “Roan Scholars are driven and curious. They seek ways to improve themselves and the world around them. They are leaders on the East Tennessee State University campus and in the community – and they are making an impact.”
Seven students were named for the class of 2020, while eight students were announced in each of the 2021 through 2023 classes.
Patel was named in the 2022 class. The Indian American is a student at Morristown East High School in Morristown, Tennessee.
According to his bio on the scholars website, Patel is a musician, composer, actor and fine arts advocate.
The Roan Scholars Leadership Program inspires and develops transformative leaders to impact the world, the website said. East Tennessee State University’s premier scholarship program, the Roan was founded by Louis H. Gump in 1997 and welcomed its first class of Roan Scholars in fall 2000.
The scholar program accomplishes its mission of inspiring and developing leaders through excellence through a development model that emphasizes research-based practices and experiential learning.
The Roan is much more than a traditional scholarship. It is an experience—built around challenge, inspiration and support.
