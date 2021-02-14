WASHINGTON – Indian American Rohit Chopra's nomination for director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection has been sent to the Senate.
According to an official statement by the White House Feb. 13, Chopra’s post will be a term of five years. He has previously served as a CFPB assistant director and as student loan ombudsperson after the agency was launched in 2011, The Hill reported.
Chopra has served as a Federal Trade Commissioner since 2018. He has also served as a Special Advisor at the U.S. Department of Education.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: As the assistant director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where Chopra led the agency's efforts on student loans. In 2011, the Secretary of the Treasury appointed him to serve as the CFPB's Student Loan Ombudsman, a new position established in the financial reform law.
In these roles, Chopra led efforts to spur competition in the student loan financing market, develop new tools for students and student loan borrowers to make smarter decisions, and secure hundreds of millions of dollars in refunds for borrowers victimized by unlawful conduct by loan servicers, debt collectors, and for-profit college chains.
Chopra holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.