Cornell University announced April 5 that Rohit Verma, dean of external relations at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, has been named founding provost of Vin University in Hanoi, Vietnam.
The Indian American’s three-year appointment is effective July 1. While at Vin University, he will retain his Cornell faculty appointment.
As the SC Johnson College’s dean of external relations since 2016, Verma manages corporate relations, international university relations and public engagement initiatives, and supports corporate class projects for the college, according to Cornell.
Verma joined the School of Hotel Administration faculty as a professor of operations, technology and information management in 2006. He has gone on to serve in several administrative roles, including executive director of the Cornell Institute for Healthy Futures (2015-18) and of the Cornell Center for Hospitality Research (2009-12), said the university.
The formation of Vin University, a private, nonprofit university, has resulted from a multi-year collaboration of Vingroup, Vietnam’s leading private conglomerate located in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Cornell University.
Verma has led these efforts on behalf of Cornell since January 2017.
The purpose of this collaboration, the university said, is to create a world-class university that contributes to Vietnam’s key economic sectors and the global knowledge-based economy.
Cornell is involved in every aspect of development, from infrastructure and campus reviews, to curriculum development and faculty hiring.
Verma will oversee these efforts as well as the recruitment of vice provosts, deans and other senior administrators. He will also serve as the dean of Vin University’s college of business.
Vin University is scheduled to welcome its first batch of 300 undergraduate students in the fall of 2020.
“I’m grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help establish what we intend to be an internationally renowned university in a fast-growing region of the world,” Verma said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a university based on the highest international standards in research, teaching and training for students both at the undergraduate and graduate levels, serving as a magnet for the most talented faculty and students from all over the world.”
An expert in services operations management, hospitality and services design, and management and operations, Verma has published more than 75 articles in academic journals and has written numerous reports for the industry. He has also received several research and teaching awards.
