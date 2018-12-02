The nonprofit Raising Awareness of Young Women with Autism held its first initiative, the Roshni TIA Awards Gala, recently in New York, during which it honored Jean Shafiroff with the 2018 Woman of the Year award.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York presented Shafiroff with the honor during the event held at the Hotel Pierre in New York.
Maloney acknowledged Shafiroff’s significant impact and contributions towards women’s rights and well-being.
The Roshni TIA Awards Gala was the first nonprofit initiative for Raising Awareness of Young Women with Autism which received support from up to 350 attendees, according to a news release.
The honor is awarded to iconic and inspirational individuals who have carved their own niche in their respective fields. Shafiroff was an exceptional recipient for the 2018 Woman of the Year award, among other inspirational achievers honored at the gala, the nonprofit said.
Shafiroff accepted her honor in a sparkling Oscar de la Renta gown with a layered tulle skirt that was hand-embroidered in India.
A philanthropist, activist, humanitarian, author of Successful Philanthropy: How To Make A Life By What You Give and spokesperson for several charitable causes, the spectrum of Shafiroff’s philanthropic work includes improving the lives of underserved populations, women’s rights and well-being, health care, animal welfare and resources for children in need.
Among the attendees at the event, in addition to Shafiroff and Maloney, were Martin Shafiroff, Dr. Rashmee Sharma, Mani Kamboj, Tonino Lamborghini, Ginevra Lamborghini, actress Lindsay Lohan, Bollywood actor Rohit Roy, Lauren Lawrence, Nick Kavallieratos, Maryann Kavallieratos, Vicky Tiel, Patricia Kluge, Brian Trudell, Cynthia Trudell, Shakti Jauhar, Ami Shah Nagarajan, Kamesh Nagarajan, NY state Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Thara Natalie and Jay Sean.
The gala benefits Young Women with Autism who struggle to find an engaging vocation that fits their skillset. For the past 15 years the women-owned nonprofit, Raising Awareness of Young Women with Autism, has worked passionately to create awareness for young women with autism and find a solution to securing the right engagement to match their interests and skills.
