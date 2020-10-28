Indo-Canadian Roy Rana just completed his first season as an NBA coach with the Sacramento Kings.
It was an unusual season for the most veteran of players and coaches in the league, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a pause on the season in March and didn’t resume until late July.
Rana, an assistant coach with the Kings, just went with the flow, working on what he could control until they resumed playing for the final nine games of the year July 22.
"It has been a crazy year. A roller-coaster ride," Rana told ESPN back in May.
Rana – one of a select few Indian-origin coaches in the world's biggest basketball league – is loving his first season in the NBA, the report said.
"I'm getting a PhD in basketball at the highest level," he shared with the sports media outlet. "I can tell you that I am a complete anomaly. Canada was [an ice] hockey country and [Indian expatriates] tried to adopt [the] hockey culture because that was our easiest way to assimilate.
“[But in my family] it was all about academics, it was all about school, which I was okay with, but I wasn't destined to become a doctor like everybody dreams their kids are going to become," he added.
What he did become was one of the most successful basketball coaches in Canadian history, the report said.
He started with a quite remarkable 86.7 percent win record over nine years at Toronto's Eastern Commerce high school, before turning Ryerson University into a college basketball powerhouse over a decade of coaching, where he had a 69 percent win record.
Rana also led Canada to their first-ever World Championship in FIBA competition at the 2017 U19 Basketball World Cup, the report said.
Now, he is in the NBA.
"Probably the biggest 'aha!' moment for me was just the sheer size of the operation in the NBA," Rana told ESPN. "Even when I was with our Canadian national team and when I was with Canadian university ball, the operation was fairly small. Here, the scale of everything is just so much bigger – the group, the amount of travel. So there's just more pieces to manage and there are more people."
He says he's enjoying the challenge and the change, and the pressures that come with the gig.
"The pressure is a privilege," he said in the report. "You want to be in a situation where there are expectations, that's important. It is more about how you manage that pressure and not to allow it to become a distraction."
Rana has traveled to India extensively (his parents are from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh), most recently with the Kings during the inaugural NBA India Games, and has some advice on how to build the game in a community where basketball isn't the most dominant sport.
With the caveat that this was about how he saw (and helped) the game develop in Canada and that his knowledge of ground realities in India was limited, he says, India, of course, has been holding age-group national championships for decades while private players like the NBA India Academy have programs specifically designed to scout potential at such age groups, the report notes.
Rana offers up the success of Canada – and the Indian diaspora within – as proof of this simple approach.
"In the diaspora community, there's a lot of talent, there's a lot of Indians that are playing basketball outside of India, that are doing well," he told ESPN. "So, if we look at what's being done internationally by Indians, I think that way we can be confident that it can be done domestically as well."
