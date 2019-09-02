The Royal Society recently announced its 2019-2020 medalists and lectureships, with Professor Varinder Aggarwal named among the 24 honorees.
Aggarwal was the recipient of the Davy Medal for his ground-breaking methods coupling boronic esters creating 3-D architectures with full control over shape and functionality with broad ranging applications across the sciences.
Aggarwal, a professor of synthetic chemistry at the University of Bristol, UK, is a renowned organic chemist who has developed new methods of using chemical reactions to assemble complex, biologically important molecules. His research includes new ways of speeding up, or catalysing, these processes of synthesis.
His work has important applications in medicine, such as helping to provide a more effective vaccine against tuberculosis, according to his bio.
The Davy Medal is awarded to an outstanding researcher in the field of chemistry. The medal is named after Humphry Davy FRS, the chemist and inventor of the Davy Lamp, and was first awarded in 1877.
Aggarwal will receive a medal and a gift of £2,000 at the Society's Anniversary Day Meeting on Nov. 29.
