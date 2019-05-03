Indian American professors Manjul Bhargava and Akshay Venkatesh were named among the latest cohort of 2019 Royal Society Fellows, the society said in an April 16 news release.
The two scientists were among 51 eminent scientists named Fellows, as well as another 10 new Foreign Members and a single Honorary Fellow, all named for their "exceptional contributions to science," the society said.
"Over the course of the Royal Society’s vast history, it is our Fellowship that has remained a constant thread and the substance from which our purpose has been realized: to use science for the benefit of humanity," Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said in a statement.
"This year’s newly elected Fellows and Foreign Members of the Royal Society embody this, being drawn from diverse fields of enquiry – epidemiology, geometry, climatology – at once disparate, but also aligned in their pursuit and contributions of knowledge about the world in which we live, and it is with great honor that I welcome them as Fellows of the Royal Society."
Bhargava, Princeton’s Brandon Fradd Class of 1983, professor of mathematics, is recognized internationally as one of the foremost mathematicians of our times, the university said.
He is a leading expert in number theory, a branch of mathematics in which he has made several pioneering breakthroughs. His research includes foundational contributions to arithmetic statistics and to the theory of quadratic and higher degree forms, number fields, class groups and ranks of elliptic curves, according to the university.
Bhargava is also well-known for his contributions to the public popularization of mathematics, and held the first Distinguished Chair for the Public Dissemination of Mathematics at the National Museum of Mathematics in New York, it said.
Bhargava was born in an Indian family in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada but grew up and attended school primarily in Long Island, New York. He obtained his B.A. from Harvard University in 1996. For his research as an undergraduate, he was awarded the 1996 Morgan Prize. Bhargava went on to receive his doctorate from Princeton in 2001. He was a visiting scholar at the Institute for Advanced Study in 2001–02, and at Harvard University in 2002–03. Princeton appointed him as a tenured full professor in 2003. He was appointed to the Stieltjes Chair in Leiden University in 2010.
Venkatesh is a professor at the Princeton, N.J.-based Institute for Advanced Study School of Mathematics. He is a mathematician who has worked on many topics at the interface between number theory and other fields, including representation theory, dynamics, and algebraic topology, his bio states.
His recent work examines new algebraic structures related to the topology of locally symmetric spaces, it said. Prior to IAS, he was a professor of mathematics at Stanford University, and was working at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University and MIT.
He earned a bachelor's from the University of Western Australia and a doctorate from Princeton University.
Other scientists named as 2019 Fellows include Sri Lankan American professor at U.C. Irvine Kumar Wickramasinghe; University of Oxford professor Anant Parekh; India-based Translational Health Science and Technology Institute professor Gagandeep Kang; and Colorado State University professor Akkihebbal Ravishankara, a Foreign Member.
The Fellows will be formally admitted as fellows of the Royal Society at a ceremony on July 12, when they will sign the charter book in London.
