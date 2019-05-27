The Department of Homeland Security is poised to publish an initial rule revoking work authorization for H-4 visa holders by the end of May, according to the federal government’s Spring ‘Unified Agenda,’ released May 22.
The proposed rule would revoke work authorization for an estimated 100,000 H-4 visa holders — overwhelmingly women from India — whose H-1B spouses are on track for acquiring a green card. President Barack Obama authorized H-4 work authorization in 2015 with an executive order; the proposed rule seeks to undo that action.
The Department of Homeland Security submitted a draft rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. OIRA was tasked with reviewing the proposed rule and submitting edits. It was unclear if OIRA has finished its review of the proposed rule; a meeting was held May 1 to discuss the measure, but no final outcome was made publicly available.
A group of Indian Americans March 26 met with officials from OIRA, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and DHS’s Office of General Counsel to advocate for H-4 work authorization to remain intact.
In submitting the draft to OIRA, DHS stated that there would be two primary impacts the agency could quantify: the cost-savings accruing to forgone future filings by certain H-4 dependent spouses; and labor turnover costs that employers of H-4 workers could incur when their employees’ EADs are terminated.
“Some U.S. workers would benefit from this proposed rule by having a better chance at obtaining jobs that some of the population of the H-4 workers currently hold, as the proposed rule would no longer allow H-4 workers to enter the labor market,” noted DHS in the proposed rule. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2EmdTTd)
Anil Gupta, writing for AmTech 22 USA, noted that the OMB had not yet published an official update even after 90 days of review. Gupta said he does not believe DHS will issue a proposed rule by the end of May, adding that revocation of H-4 work authorization has appeared on several Unified Agendas before this latest one.
“We are still waiting for the rule to be published,” wrote Gupta.
Boundless.com — founded by former Obama administration official Doug Rand, who helped craft the H-4 work authorization executive order — has created an immigration tracker, which notes the timeline for creating a rule. Once the proposed rule is entered into the Federal Register, Rand predicts DHS will opt for a 60-day public comment period.
Once the public comment period has ended, Rand predicted it will take almost eight months for DHS to answer and incorporate all relevant comments. After it publishes a final rule, the agency will then allow three months before it takes effect. (Read boundless.com’s detailed explanation of the federal rule-making process here: https://bit.ly/2QoUjeG)
Following this schedule, no final rule is expected to be effective until June 2020.
Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, both Democrats from California, introduced legislation last November to save the H-4 EAD program. The bill died with the previous session of Congress.
