The Department of Homeland Security is poised to publish an initial rule revoking work authorization for H-4 visa holders by the end of May, according to the federal government’s Spring ‘Unified Agenda,’ released May 22. A group of Indian Americans March 26 met with officials from OIRA, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and DHS’s Office of General Counsel to advocate for H-4 work authorization to remain intact. (representational image/pixabay.com)