“Today I was officially sworn in as the first Indian American and Hindu-American to the Virginia state Legislature. I look forward to representing and elevating the voices of my constituents in HD87. The campaign is over, but my work for you has just begun.” This tweet from Suhas Subramanyam on Jan. 8 was notable for the first line where the newly minted delegate to the Virginia state Legislature clearly called out his identity. India-West talked to him about this and a bit more. Excerpts:
Why was it important to tweet about being Hindu?
I thought it was important to embrace it. I also want others running for office here or in other areas to not feel that they have to downplay or hide it. My constituency has Hindus and people are exposed to the faith, but it is also a diverse, smart and open-minded community. It is very inclusive, especially in recent years. While campaigning, too, I went to temples and did namaskar, but I also went to churches and mosques. Hinduism is accepting of all faiths as we believe it is one god with many names.
Being Indian American and if that caused identity struggles on the campaign trail:
People have their stereotypes. It’s not cool but at least the ones attached to Indian Americans are not as damaging as for other communities of color. People ask if you are an engineer or identify you with a specific personality. Growing up I struggled with whether I was an American or an Indian; I felt American but looked Indian. In this race I did not expect to be the “Indian American candidate,” just that I was a good fit for the area; nevertheless, I heard it on the stump. It’s not like 100% of the members of the Indian American community voted for me. In fact, they grilled me more than others. I understand it, I was going to reflect them and they wanted to be sure what they were getting into.
On the growing Indian American representation in state legislatures and if like the Congressional “Samosa Caucus,” one at the state level should be formed:
I would be open to that and comparing notes with other South Asian candidates! More are getting into office now because more of us are running. It is not that we are doing better or that people did not want to vote for Indian Americans in the past. Indian Americans have understood the importance, and more are finding the courage to run for office.
The take-away for other Democrats running in purple states:
First, run for the right reasons. People can quickly figure out if you lack sincerity or don’t have a coherent message. The second is to work hard. I knocked on 14,000 doors and as a campaign on 70,000. Show the voters you stand for them and they don’t care about your name or how you look.
Cofounding the Commonwealth Caucus so legislators can find common ground:
It is a member-driven bipartisan group in the Assembly. Today, there is unnecessary rhetoric and politics has become personal. I promised to heal divisions and want to change the tone in politics. This is not about me being moderate, we don’t have to label ourselves. We can take liberal, conservative or moderate stances based on the issue and what is good for the state. I hope the caucus takes off, others step up and I don’t have to continue to be a leader in this.
The big canvas at the Obama Administration vs the small one at VA:
In the state we represent fewer people, sure. But we have a real opportunity here to make historic changes. As a member on the education committee, we can work to affect lives directly. Washington taught me about gridlock. At the Obama administration we were handcuffed as we did not have good relations with Congress.
Role the VA state house can play in the world of Trump:
State power is real and we make our own policy. Being the closest state to Washington, we get a lot of attention. If we can pass legislation on healthcare, gun control, education, immigration and let other states know what we are doing, we can set an example.
Memory of first political moment:
Participating in a mock debate at school in Houston where we lived. I was 6 or 7 and it was a Bill Clinton vs G.W. Bush debate. I was armed with my mom’s talking points but I lost the Clinton side and Bush won! My mother (Geetha) was a progressive but my dad (Kalyanam), thinking about taxes, was a Republican. Now with me in politics, he is an Independent! Hurricane Katrina jumpstarted my interest in politics and policy. Working with city council as a student (Tulane University) in the aftermath of the devastation was a bad experience. It made me pledge to fight corruption and ensure transparency.
On family and parenthood:
I hope to be a dad in March. I met my wife Miranda while I was in the Obama Administration and we bonded over food – she likes Indian and I like Mexican! I wanted her to run for office, I think she will be a better candidate than me, but after seeing what it takes, she is not interested.
