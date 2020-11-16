Indian American state Senate candidate in New Jersey Rupande Mehta Nov. 15 conceded defeat to Anthony Bucco in the 25th Legislative District.
Bucco had declared victory days before, but Mehta hadn’t yet conceded until the weekend.
“With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce our campaign has come to an end. I am proud to have joined women up and down the ballot for this crucial moment in time. Our campaign has been focused on amplifying the voices of teachers, essential workers, small businesses, and working families in New Jersey,” Mehta wrote in a statement. “However, the COVID-19 crisis has shone a light on all of the cracks in our system and we stepped up to fight for sensible leadership.
“This campaign is historic because of the support and involvement from women across the state, the South Asian community, and our youth. Collectively, we broke the glass ceiling and opened up many doors for future leaders to come,” Mehta continued.
“To every volunteer, intern, voter and donor – sincerely thank you. Your support and generosity has brought us to this monumental moment,” she went on. “You showed up to make thousands of calls during these unprecedented times. You put your trust in me to build a better New Jersey for you.
“Even if I was the first South Asian woman to run for statewide office in New Jersey, I most certainly will not be the last. We will keep on fighting because representation will always matter,” she added. “Congratulations Senator Bucco on your re-election. It is imperative we work together during these challenging times to always put LD-25’s needs first and to truly focus on bipartisan efforts.”
Bucco had been widening his lead as more votes continued to roll in, leading to his declaration of victory when about 78 percent of the vote had been tallied with Bucco on top at 53 percent to 47 percent.
"With more than 102,000 ballots counted ... Current tallies have Bucco leading by nearly 6,000 votes (53 – 47 percent)," said a press release at the time, which added the lead is “expected to grow in the coming days as the Morris County Board of Elections concludes its counting."
At time of press, roughly 93 percent of the precincts had reported, with the Republican Bucco receiving 54 percent of the vote to Mehta’s 46 percent – 63,742 votes to 54,034 votes.
