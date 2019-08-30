The Riverside Unified School District Aug. 13 announced that its board of education president Angelov Farooq has been appointed as the chair of the California Workforce Development Board.
As chairman, the Indian American will be leading the largest state workforce development system in the country under the vision of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su, the release said.
As an active member of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board for the past 12 years, Farooq has been a leader in advocating for quality jobs in the region, RUSD noted.
As the president of the RUSD Board of Trustees, he remains very active and engaged in
local, state and national education policy and administration, it said.
Farooq, the district said, values the nexus between public education and the role of CWDB.
“It is essential for workforce development to be cultivated from cradle to career,” Farooq said in a statement. “A more integrated system between K-12, higher education and industry is the key to unlocking the potential of our students to have meaningful careers based on livable wages.”
The California Workforce Development Board collaborates with relevant state agencies to develop a common policy framework for the more than $6 billion investment of public workforce and career education that serves over 1.5 million people annually.
CWDB also works closely with the Governor's Office of Business & Economic Development to identify specific needs when it comes to creating career pathways that provide businesses the skilled workforce they need in order to put unemployed and underemployed Californians back to work, it said.
Angelov earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley and both an Executive Master’s degree and Doctorate of Policy, Planning and Development degree from the University of Southern California.
He is the owner of AVM Innovation Consulting, LLC, a Southern California based sustainable development firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.
