The Bengaluru-based S-VYASA, or Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, opened a new yoga center April 27 at the West Oaks Mall in Houston, Texas, in the presence of its founder and chancellor Dr. H. R. Nagendra, yoga teachers and students.
The “phones in meditation mode” policy set the tone for the event and the Vedic chanting by Vishwarupa Nanjudappa and Srikhanta Parmeshwara further elevated the positive energy in the room. Emcee Suveena Guglani invited president of VYASA Houston Dr. Sudha Rajan to introduce Nagendra.
The center was inaugurated in the traditional Indian way with the lighting of the lamp by Nagendra and the guests of honor. Dressed in his signature white shirt and dhoti, Padma Shri Nagendra, fondly known as Guruji, left a promising career abroad and joined his aunt Lakshmi Amma to serve and spread the practice of yoga. He is credited with bringing a scientific research dimension to the usefulness of yoga through many publications and led the formulation of the 35-minute yoga protocol which incorporates all the four streams of yoga – Karma, Gyana, Bhakti and Hatha yoga for International Yoga Day.
In his address, Guruji spoke of the great strides in yoga awareness and its practice, not only in India but around the world and credited this to his student Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal interest and push in the project.
Yoga, he pointed out, should not be a one-day celebration but must be incorporated in the educational system to bring about a transformation in the nation. Yoga has now been made compulsory in the Teachers Training program and tremendous research is underway to understand how yoga can help in the prevention and improvement of cancer and diabetes, he said. Based on Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, the university infrastructure and education delivery is considered on par with the IIT’s for yoga education.
He also lauded the efforts of directors Vishwarupa Nanjudappa, Smitha Mallaiah and board members Dr. Sudha Rajan, Prakash Morolia and Kirthi Jain, who have been pivotal in carrying out the mission and vision of the organization.
Dr. Lorenzo Cohen and Alison Jefferies were felicitated for their support and trailblazing research work in using yoga in different cancer populations and encouraging the practice of yoga at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. S-VYASA and MD Anderson have signed an MOU for yoga research for two decades.
Dr. Manjunath Sharma, director of research at S-Vyasa, explained the benefits of yoga which have been analyzed from studies carried out at the S-VYASA lab.
Brain waves mapped during pranayama showed distinct structural changes such as an increased thickness of the cortex, he said.
SVYASA’s teachers have taught yoga to India’s research teams in Antarctica to weather the harsh conditions and the social isolation. On learning this, lab members of eight other countries also approached VYASA. The Institute has also been tapped by NASA to develop a yoga module for astronauts.
For more information, visit www.vyasahouston.org or email vyasahouston@gmail.com.
