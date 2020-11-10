South Asian Americans Leading Together Oct. 22 announced the addition of 10 new members to its Board of Directors.
“We are excited to welcome ten new SAALT Board Members into our organization and into the broader SAALT community,” the organization said in an email. “The expansion of SAALT’s Board is a result of both the robust response we received to our open call and the culmination of reflection and re-envisioning we have been doing as an organization over the last year.”
Joining SAALT’s board are Naji’a Tameez, Bix Gabriel, Moneek Bhanot, Sumi Dutta, Jayeesha Dutta, Nikita Chaudhry, Sabrina Singh, Deepa Panchang, Maheen Kaleem, and Pushkar Sharma.
These new board members signify SAALT’s dedication to diversifying its leadership, in line with its values, to better serve all South Asian Americans, across all U.S. regions (particularly the South) and in multiple areas of impact including arts, digital campaigns, diversity, equity and inclusion, gender, immigration, law and legal strategy, public health, storytelling and communications, the news release said.
Many of the new Board members have organized within and across various Indian American and South Asian communities and all have a shared dedication to fighting white supremacy, building stronger South Asian communities, and confronting caste oppression, classism, and racism within the communities, SAALT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.