SAALT’s newest board members: clockwise, from top left: Naji’a Tameez, Bix Gabriel, Moneek Bhanot, Sumi Dutta, Jayeesha Dutta, Nikita Chaudhry, Sabrina Singh, Deepa Panchang, Maheen Kaleem, and Pushkar Sharma. The new members signify SAALT’s dedication to diversifying its leadership to better serve all Indian Americans and South Asian Americans, it said. (photo provided)