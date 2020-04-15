South Asian Americans Leading Together released a guide of COVID-19 related resources on its Web site April 14.
“There are so many resources out there right now – and we're trying to make sure they get to the people who need them most,” said the organization in a statement.
“We know that COVID-19 is most dangerous to the elderly and those who are immuno-compromised. We also know that people who are economically, racially, and geographically marginalized, are being made even more vulnerable because of this pandemic,” said SAALT. Neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn, both areas with large Indian American and South Asian American communities, have been particularly hard hit, said the organization.
The resource list includes COVID-19 public health materials in multiple South Asian languages; mutual aid funds; and sources for help with obtaining stimulus package relief, also known as the CARES Act.
Some resources from the guide:
The South Asian Public Health Association is crowd-sourcing COVID19 resources in Asian American languages including Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu, Nepali and Hindi. https://rb.gy/gytmua
The Harvard Health Literacy Project has produced COVID-19 fact sheets in 30 different languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. https://covid19healthliteracyproject.com/#languages
US Small Business Administration – Covid-19 Guidance & Loan Resources. https://rb.gy/qw49px
Applying for a Paycheck Protection Loan - This is a simple nonprofit guide to those loans you’ve been hearing about to cover payroll and that don’t need to be paid back. https://rb.gy/qpgtit
Anti domestic violence organizations Maitri — maitri.org — and APIChaya — apichaya.org — are providing resources for victims of domestic violence.
Other organizations on the list offer resources to aid undocumented immigrants, low-income workers and other vulnerable populations. The full guide can be viewed at saalt.org.
