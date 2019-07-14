Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided an Indian restaurant in Washington, D.C. last week and several employees have been detained, South Asian Americans Leading Together announced on Twitter July 8.
The nonprofit organization stated that several Hindi-speaking employees were taken to the Montgomery County jail in Maryland.
Details about the restaurant have not yet been disclosed to the public.
“Given the prospect of immigration raids in the D.C. area, we are calling for volunteers to join us for an outreach effort on July 13th and 14th,” said the organization.
SAALT is seeking volunteers to help with outreach, translation, and legal counsel.
