South Asian Americans Leading Together has announced that Lakshmi Sridaran, who served as the organization’s director of national policy and advocacy since 2014 and was its interim executive director in the past year, is SAALT’s new executive director. SAALT named Simran Noor is its new board chair.
Sridaran, said SAALT, played a crucial role as its interim executive director, managing the organization’s operations and infrastructure while simultaneously leading on policy and campaigns.
“Lakshmi’s strong commitment to SAALT’s mission and specifically to building movements for justice across communities of color was deepened while serving as director of national policy and advocacy at SAALT for over 4 years,” the organization noted in a press release. “She developed SAALT’s policy and legislative agenda focused on immigration, racial profiling, and combating hate violence. During this time, she expanded the scope of SAALT’s coalition partners at the local and national levels, including facilitating more influence for South Asian American communities on Capitol Hill.”
Before joining SAALT, Sridaran served as the policy director for the Praxis Project, a national organization focused on health justice in communities of color. Prior to that, the Indian American spent six years in New Orleans, Louisiana, working with directly impacted communities on recovery and economic justice issues immediately after Hurricane Katrina.
She holds a master’s degree in city planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.A. in ethnic studies from the University of California, Berkeley.
Noor, said SAALT, has over a decade of experience working in the public policy and nonprofit worlds to advance racial, social and economic justice. She currently runs her own strategy firm and works with organizations to institute processes and programs to achieve racial equity. She’s a past Race Forward Fellow and served as vice president for policy and programs for the Center for Social Inclusion.
Noor, who has served on the SAALT board since 2017, holds a dual bachelor’s degree in American studies and political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a dual master’s degree in public administration and social policy from the University of Pennsylvania.
