The Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research doled out awards at a March 31 event in Atlanta, Georgia, with 10 Indian scientists awarded for their discoveries. Pictured here (from left) are Dr. Jianfu Wang, Dr. Vineet Gupta, Dr. Ajay P Singh, Dr. Deepak Kumar, Dr. Shailesh Singh, Dr. Dipali Sharma, SAASCR secretary Dr. Dharam P Chauhan, Dr. Pushpa Tandon, SAASCR president Dr. Rajvir Dahiya, Dr. Chendil Damodaran, Dr. Bipin Gupta and Dr. Vadivel Ganapathy. (photo provided)