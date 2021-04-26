The Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research honored 10 Indian Americans for their cancer research. Pictured (left to right): Upper panel (left to right) Dr. Zaver M. Bhujwalla; Dr. Pankaj K. Singh; Dr. Neil Bhowmick; Dr. Rajvir Dahiya (president, SAASRC); Dr. Dharampal Chauhan (secretary, SAASCR); Dr. Anand Srivastava; and Lower panel (left to right) Dr. Neeraj Saxena; Dr. Kaustubh Datta; Dr. Bhagavatula Moorthy; Dr. Nagi Kumar; Dr. Parameswaran Hari; and Dr. Arun Sreekumar. (photo provided)