The campaign office of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has announced a number of staffers for his 2020 presidential bid, with Sabrina Singh among those named.
Singh is the former Democratic National Committee deputy communications director. The Indian American was named by Booker as the campaign’s national press secretary.
“I'm so excited to join @CoryBooker and his incredible team! I have always wanted to work for Senator Booker and I'm so grateful to begin this new journey,” Singh said in a tweet.
Prior to her DNC role, Singh was a regional communications director on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Among the other people named to Booker’s staff include Julie McClain Downey, Chris Moyer and Vanessa Valdivia.
