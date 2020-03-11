On Feb. 18, the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual installation and awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento, Calif., which saw at least four Indian American business leaders being honored for their contribution to the Sacramento region.
Venita Sivamani, co-founder and CEO of LearnSkin, which provides integrative medical and dermatology education for healthcare providers and skin care professionals; real estate developer Nikky Mohanna of Mohanna Development Co; Lokesh Sikaria, founder and managing director at Moneta Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm; and Vikram Janardhan, CEO of Insera Therapeutics, Inc., a medical device company focused on treatments for vascular diseases, including stroke, were among those felicitated at the event whose theme was “Bollywood.”
While Sivamani and Mohanna received ‘Emerging Leader of the Year’ awards, Sikaria was named ‘Businessman of the Year.’ Insera Therapeutics, Inc. was the recipient of the ‘Fat Family Legacy Small Business’ award.
Before the awards ceremony, the SAPC announced the names of some of the honorees on Twitter. Referring to Sikaria, it wrote, “Through Moneta Ventures, Lokesh is redefining #Sacramento’s entrepreneurial landscape.”
For Mohanna, it wrote, “Nikky’s leadership is just as elevated as her vision for #Sacramento,” and asked everyone to attend Sivamani’s integrative dermatology symposium which will be held in October.
It described Insera as: “If you looked up ‘innovative’ in the dictionary, you’d find Insera Therapeutics. Founded by two brothers in Sacramento, Insera Therapeutics has made life-saving medical devices such as a blood clot removal system that can be safely operated from an iPad!”
Indian American actor/comedian Kiran Deol provided entertainment at the event alongside an Indian American dance group.
