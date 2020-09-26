The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California Sept. 10 announced that Anita Vijay pleaded guilty to conspiring to pay and receive illegal kickbacks in exchange for Medicare beneficiary referrals and to soliciting kickbacks in exchange for Medicare beneficiary referrals.
According to court documents, Vijay, 50, of Sacramento, used her role as the Social Services director at a skilled nursing and assisted living facility in Sacramento to steer Medicare beneficiaries to home health agencies in Folsom and El Dorado Hills and a hospice agency in Folsom.
In exchange for the referrals, the agencies’ owners paid her and her husband, Jai Vijay, illegal cash kickbacks, United States Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in making the announcement.
Medicare paid the agencies approximately $400,000 for services they purportedly provided to the beneficiaries. Because the agencies obtained the referrals by paying kickbacks, they should not have received any reimbursement from Medicare.
Vijay is scheduled back in court Dec. 3 and faces up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and 10 years in prison for the kickback charge, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross loss or gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.