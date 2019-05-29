The Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, a migratory museum that shares Asian Pacific American history, art and culture through innovative community-focused experiences, May 18 hosted their inaugural annual event – ‘The Party’ – and honored Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé.
The Party was created to raise awareness about the many contributions of Asian Pacific Americans and announce the launch of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Keystone Initiative to begin fundraising for the first permanent Asian Pacific American gallery within the Smithsonian.
At this inaugural event, the Smithsonian celebrated the contributions of Asian-Pacific Americans to the American experience by honoring individuals in categories ranging from culinary arts to sports.
Kings chairman Ranadivé was presented with the Titan Award in Sports by Congresswoman Doris O. Matsui, Smithsonian Regent and a member of the Center’s Advisory Board, for his success in changing the rules of the game in business and sports and exemplifying how Indian Americans can write their own American story.
“The Smithsonian is one of the most iconic institutions in the country and to be recognized by them is both humbling and a tremendous honor that I could never have imagined,” said Ranadivé in a statement.
“Asian Americans and Indian Americans have been and continue to be a key part of what makes this country great and it is only fitting that they are honored in the Smithsonian which is globally recognized as the curator of American history and culture,” he said.
Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Ranadive is the first Indian American majority owner of an NBA team. Since he took over ownership of the Kings in 2013, he has helped to infuse Indian culture into the league by hosting an annual Bollywood Night at Golden 1 Center and streaming over 125 Kings games in India, the organization said in a release.
Throughout the season, the team also hosts several diversity celebrations including Black History Month, Lunar New Year and Serbian Heritage Night – featuring games played on the Kings Global Statement Court. Additionally, in October, the Kings will play the first-ever NBA India Games in Mumbai as part of the NBA’s global expansion efforts, it said.
Ranadivé has made waves as a philanthropist and under his leadership, the Kings operate with a passion for investing in diversity, innovation and community.
