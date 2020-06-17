New York-based Safe Water Network recently announced that Indian American Nisha Chakravarty has been named the chief financial officer of the organization.
Chakravarty leads the organization’s financial management efforts, overseeing human resources and administrative advancement, ensuring regulatory, legal and risk compliance, as well as spearheading the business case development and advancement of all program investments, an organization news release said.
Prior to joining Safe Water Network, Chakravarty founded and led two social enterprises, LeadersXL and Nuru Social Enterprises, in India and in Kenya, respectively.
Those ventures focused on base-of-the-economic-pyramid communities, according to the release.
She has served as a senior adviser, consulting on thought leadership, financial systems and human capital, as well as authoring white papers for companies such as Unitus Capital and UNICEF.
Chakravarty has guest-lectured at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School on the subject of social innovation and social enterprises, and collaborated with China’s Tsinghua University on fintech for rural development research, her bio notes.
Prior to her social enterprise experiences, the Indian American served as Nuru International’s CFO, KIPP LA’s chief financial and operating officer, and consulted with StudentsFirst.
She has also led shared-services strategy for India and Singapore at Goldman Sachs and spent time in London, Hong Kong and Mumbai in her roles as head of expense management for the Lehman Brothers and Nomura India offices.
Prior to her time in financial services, Chakravarty oversaw finance teams at Time Inc. and Scholastic Inc.
She holds a master’s degree in quantitative methods in social sciences from Columbia University, an undergraduate degree in management and marketing from The Wharton School, and an undergraduate degree in South Asian Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.