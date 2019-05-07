On May 3, Sakhi for South Asian Women, New York City’s first South Asian American women’s organization and an award-winning nonprofit that combats domestic and sexual violence in the area’s South Asian community, celebrated 30 years of service and advocacy at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City at its gala, ‘Honoring the Power Within.’
At the event, Sakhi recognized #MeToo movement founder and activist Tarana Burke and Indian American philanthropist/advocate and founder of Indrani’s Light Foundation Indrani Goradia. American Civil Liberties Union Artist Ambassador, best-selling author and “Top Chef” host/executive producer Padma Lakshmi served as the gala’s honorary chair.
Eve Ensler, author of the Obie Award-winning, “The Vagina Monologues,” and Tony Award-winning playwright, author, performer, and activist Amanda Nguyen presented the awards at the function.
“‘Me Too’ was born from a need to center black and brown girls in the movement to end sexual assault,” said Burke. “Sakhi has been a model for gender justice, a resilient community partner, and I couldn’t be more humbled to stand with them as they celebrate their 30-year journey.”
Goradia’s foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the level of care for domestic-violence survivors. In 2013, she joined forces with global health organizations, the PSI Foundation, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to lift women and girls out of poverty, said Sakhi
“As an advocate and survivor, I have dedicated my life to uplifting the voices and power of survivors across the globe, and I am deeply honored to receive this award for Sakhi for South Asian Women’s 30th anniversary celebration,” said Goradia.
Two in five South Asian women experience domestic violence compared to one in four in the general population, according to Sakhi. Through crisis management, safety planning, job training, counseling, and more, the organization said, it works with South Asian survivors of violence and sexual assault to achieve safety and independence.
Sakhi also works with different communities and institutions to end domestic violence. It leads grassroots workshops that destigmatize taboos around domestic violence in South Asian communities and trains doctors, law enforcement officers, and other frontline providers to treat South Asian survivors with greater cultural sensitivity.
“It is an honor to bring together these powerful leaders in the movement to end violence against women for Sakhi’s 30th anniversary celebration,” said Sakhi’s executive director Kavita Mehra. “They share our belief in uplifting the voices and power of survivors of violence and are role models for all of us at Sakhi…We raise nearly half of our annual budget at our annual gala. This year we have an ambitious goal of raising $600,000, which will support Sakhi’s critical work in crisis intervention, mental health counseling, as well as help us launch our new transitional-housing program.”
