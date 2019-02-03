A leading New York City-based immigrant women’s advocacy organization, Sakhi for South Asian Women, Jan. 19 marked their 30th anniversary with their participation in the 2019 Women’s March in both New York City and Washington, D.C.
As an official partner of the ‘March on NYC’ and a Steering Committee member of the ‘March on D.C.’, Sakhi convened 35 supporters and allies to advocate for progressive local and national discourse around equity and inclusivity, it said in a news release.
“It is a privilege to be able to march with my community,” Sarika Patel, an Indian American member of Sakhi’s contingent, said in a statement.
“The negative news we see and hear everywhere makes it so easy to feel discouraged. But, the sheer quantity of people who came out to march today is testament to the fact that there is never a shortage of like-minded individuals committed to change,” Patel added.
Sakhi is the second-oldest South Asian women’s organization in the United States and recognizes that systemic impact demands the power of a collective, it said.
“This is an immensely critical time for women’s empowerment and gender justice,” noted executive director Kavita Mehra in a statement.
“This administration’s continuous abuse of power must be met with accountability and we will continue mobilizing with our allies and supporters,” Mehra added. “The Women’s March provided us with the opportunity to advance a meaningful agenda that protects our communities from attacks on our dignity and self-determination.”
Since its inception, Sakhi has responded to more than 10,000 survivors of violence and consistently mobilized New York City’s South Asian immigrant community to take a stand against abuse, the release said.
Throughout 2019, the organization will highlight its 30 years with celebratory events across the city, it said.
