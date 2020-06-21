WASHINGTON, D.C. – In accordance with CDC guidelines, many hospitals require that healthcare professionals wear a facemask. For healthcare professionals with beards, however, the most common N95 facemask may not provide adequate protection and fails to meet the fit test standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. There is a more costly and scarcely available alternative, according to a press release: Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR) and Controlled Air-Purifying Respirators (CAPR) provide a hood and full coverage for healthcare professionals with beards.
Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund in the press release stated that it has joined hands with the North American Sikh Medical and Dental Association and Maxair to help provide Sikh healthcare professionals across North America the personal protective equipment needed to treat patients in a safe manner while adhering to their core religious beliefs.
NASMDA has placed a large purchase order with Maxair for their CAPR system. This product will be made available to Sikh healthcare professionals to ensure that they can work in a safe environment while practicing their faith, said the release.
Sikh healthcare providers and doctors who need this equipment can purchase it for themselves by contacting SALDEF. One can also make a donation to help other healthcare providers who may not be able to purchase the device on their own, the release stated.
Indian American doctors who are Sikh and need this equipment are requested to fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMjrVk6yD7-7sJ8-GgKF8lkRrN9Fe6vIfZWgBvphTFwUFzJA/viewform
