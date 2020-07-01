SALDEF, along with the Sikh Community of New Mexico, held a press conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, June 24 in front of the India Palace Restaurant that was vandalized on June 22.
Damage to the restaurant is estimated to be $100,000.
“Santa Fe is a peaceful town, and the Sikh community has lived here, beautifully integrated, since the 60s,” SALDEF board member Simran Singh, who lives minutes away from the restaurant, said according to a press release.
“Tensions have flared recently with the reinvigoration of the Black Lives Matter movement and the removal of statues associated with Spanish colonizers of this area, who committed a number of atrocities. Nevertheless, we are seeing an outpouring of love and support around the city and in my experience, our neighbors love and appreciate us, as we love and appreciate them.”
“This hate crime is sickening and appalling,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber. “We need to stand up as a community and denounce this despicable act. We will find whoever did it and punish them to the full extent of the law. The Singhs are a long-standing Sikh family that has used its own resources to feed homeless Santa Feans through the goodness of their hearts. For them to be attacked this way breaks our hearts. We absolutely reject racism, intolerance, and hate.
“White supremacy is threatening our way of life and our belief in dignity and respect for all people,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland.
Elected officials and faith leaders who attended the event included the owner of India Palace, Baljit Singh, and his family; New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón; State Representative Andrea Romero; Secretary for the Department of Workforce Solutions Bill McCamley; and Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard.
