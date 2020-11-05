Approximately 93 percent of Sikh American citizens are registered to vote, and 96 percent of those registered voters have said they are voting in the 2020 election Nov. 3, reported the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund in the findings of its first-ever National Sikh Survey.
Speaking at the survey’s launch on Oct. 27, SALDEF Chair Kavneet Singh lauded the seminal survey. “It is a demographic snapshot of our community and its needs. Often, the voices of Sikh Americans are not heard,” he said.
The poll asked 1,800 respondents 50 questions and gathered responses via the Survey Monkey platform. About 28 percent of responses came from California residents, while 14 percent were New Jersey residents. Almost 59 percent were immigrants, while about 36 percent said they were first generation. 90 percent of respondents said they were citizens.
The poll was open to anyone over the age of 13, but had balanced results in almost all age groups, including people over 65.
Among the most significant findings was voter participation and party affiliation: 67 percent of respondents identified as Democrats, while just 7.4 percent said they were Republicans. The balance identified as independents or said they did not know.
Washington state Senator Manka Dhingra, who spoke at the launch, said the rate of registered Sikh American voters was astounding. “It is an incredible commitment to civic participation,” she said, noting that the U.S. at large has just a 65 percent participation rate.
According to the survey, 70 percent of respondents said they had signed online petitions, whereas more than 60 percent said they had donated to a political campaign.
U. S. and Indian media have largely cast Sikh Americans as supporters of President Donald Trump, primarily for his Administration’s support for small businesses. A large number of Sikh Americans live in battleground states, including Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Sikhs for Trump, founded in 2016 when Trump was making his first stab at the White House, has a thriving social media presence.
Dhingra said that she was saddened to see that — despite the huge amount of political engagement — the overwhelming majority of respondents felt alienated from the political system.
Dhingra and SALDEF board member Amman Singh Seehra both spoke about the responses regarding religious harassment and bullying: 58 percent of respondents said they had been bullied or harassed for following the tenets of their faith, which requires wearing a turban, beard, bracelet, and small sword. More than 70 percent of Sikh Americans living in the South said they had been bullied for wearing a turban.
"Discrimination and harassment are real despite the fact that we have been a part of the American fabric for over a century,” said Dhingra. The senator said she has created a Sikh awareness training guide for police officers in King County, Washington.
“For too long, data has been missing for the Sikh community in America. This survey is a wonderful step to us filling that gap. Personal stories are very important, but the combination of data along with those experiences is what drives policy,” said Dhingra.
Seehra noted that religious freedom, racial justice, along with health care access were the three most important policy issues for Sikh Americans. Immigration policy, climate change, and gun control were important issues for almost half of the respondents. Issues scoring the lowest included domestic violence, LGBTQ rights, and abortion policy.
In its conclusion to the survey, SALDEF recommended that policy makers must work to end discrimination. The organization also recommended that political campaigns should engage more with Sikh voters, given their high rates of voter participation.
It made recommendations to news organizations to more accurately portray the Sikh faith. SALDEF encouraged community leaders to speak with school administrators and get Sikh history included in school text books.
“These survey results are revolutionary and can bring us into the next days of advocacy for the Sikh American community,” said Seehra at the launch.
The survey can be read in its entirety here: https://saldef.org/national-sikh-survey-results/
