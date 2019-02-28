The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund has announced that New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal will be honored for his public service at the organization’s 2019 national gala to be held April 6 in Tysons, Virginia.
SALDEF noted in a press release that Grewal is regarded as one of the most active and respected attorney generals and has taken on agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, among others.
It added that the Indian American attorney general has shown grace and dignity when facing discrimination from the people he is protecting.
“He has been a role model for Sikh Americans and all Americans on how to hold office and uphold the law all with unbending principle,” the nonprofit said.
The theme of the 2019 gala is ‘Commitment, Hope and Renewal.’
